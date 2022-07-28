Second round of candidate filings for local elections opens Aug. 2

The filing period for all remaining local elections that didn’t have a possibility of a primary election attached to them begins on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will continue through Aug. 16. Locally, the races that will be opened for filing include all three school districts, plus the North Branch and Braham city council and mayor seats.
NORTH BRANCH MAYOR AND COUNCIL
North Branch residents will vote for Mayor, a two-year term and two City Council seats, four-year terms on the 2022 November ballot. There is also a special election this year to fill a council vacancy, which is a one-year term.
Filing for the 2022 Election starts on Aug. 2, 2022 at 8 a.m. and closes Aug. 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. The deadline to withdraw an application is Aug. 18, 2022 by 5 p.m.
To be eligible for City Council candidates must be eligible to vote in MN, at least 21 years old when they assume office, have maintained residence for at least 30 days prior to the election, and have not filed for the same or any other office in the upcoming election.
Applications must be completed at the North Branch City Hall, 6408 Elm Street in person. The filing fee is $5. Candidates must call and schedule with the City Clerk, Ragini Varma to file their candidacy via email at raginiv@ci.north-branch.mn.us , calling direct at 651-277-5228, or cell 763-221-3652.
NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD
Voters will also have an opportunity in November to vote for North Branch area school board members. There are four seats open on the 2022 ballot; three for four-year terms and one to fill a vacancy in term expiring Jan. 6, 2025.
Residents who want to run for school board this year need to fill out an affidavit of candidacy, available by contacting the school district clerk, Arle Chambers at 651-674-1011 or achambers@isd138.org, 38705 Grand Ave., PO Box 370, North Branch, MN.
Affidavits will be accepted starting Aug. 2, 2022 at 8 a.m. and will close Aug. 16, 2022. The Education Services Center is open each day until 4:30 p.m. with the exception of Aug. 5 when ESC offices will be closed and Aug. 16 when the offices will close at 5 p.m. The cost for filing is $2.
To be eligible for school board candidates must be eligible to vote in MN, at least 21 years old when they assume office, have maintained residence for at least 30 days prior to the election, and have not filed for the same or any other office in the upcoming election.
BRAHAM CITY COUNCIL AND MAYOR
This November Braham residents will vote in midterm elections. City Council positions on the ballot this year are Mayor, a two-year term; two city councilmember seats, which are four-year terms; and a special election for the council seat vacated by Ryan Davis, which is a two-year term from Dec. 31,2022 to Dec. 31, 2024.
Eligible voters who are 21 years old or older, have maintained residence in the district for at least 30 days before the election, and have not filed for the same or any other office in the upcoming primary or general election can run for these elected positions.
Affidavit of Candidacy for all seats is available on the City of Braham Website www.Braham.com or in person at the Braham City Hall, 201 South Broadway Ave.
Filing for the November election opens on Aug. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. and closes on Aug. 16, 2022, at 5 p.m. There is a filing fee of $2. Filing is handled at Braham City Hall.
BRAHAM SCHOOL BOARD
Also on the ballot this year, the Braham School Board has three open seats, each for a four-year term. Residents of ISD 314 interested in running for one of these open seats should stop in at the district office, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham MN 55006, between Aug. 2, 2022, at 7:30 a.m to Aug.16, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., pay a filing fee of $2 and show an acceptable form of identification. For more information, please call the district office at 320-396-5199.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOL BOARD
The Cambridge-Isanti School district has four of seven school board seats on the ballot in November. School board members serve for a four-year term.
Anyone interested in running for school board can submit a notarized Affidavit of Candidacy from Aug. 2, 2022 through August 16, 2022 to the District Office, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN. The cost for filing is $2. The Education Services Center is open Monday through Friday Aug. 2 through Aug. 16 until 4:30 p.m. with the exceptions of Aug. 5 the ESC is not open and Aug. 16 the ESC office will be open until 5:00 p.m.
Candidates can also stop in at the Education Services Center Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to fill out the form and have it notarized. If you choose this option, please schedule and appointment by calling 763-689-6188 and bring a valid form of identification with you.
The deadline to withdraw candidacy is Aug. 18, 2022 at 5 p.m.
