The trend that started back in the May filing period for candidates for elected offices of larger than normal races has continued into the August filing period, with several local races having highly contested races. The August filing period, which ended on Tuesday, Aug. 16, was for any open seat that didn’t require a Primary election should a large number of people run.
Locally, this involved upcoming elections for Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch School Boards, plus the North Branch mayor and three city council seats.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOL BOARD
Easily the most crowded field turns out to be for the four open seats on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board. As the deadline for filing passed, a total of nine candidates had tossed their hats into the ring.
Besides incumbents Tim Hitchings and Nicole Johnson, Kevin Gross, who is the current School Resource Officer, Tom Heinen, Nick Izzo, DeEtta Moos, Wade Thunstrom, Alexis Treichel, and retired CIHS Activities Director Mark Solberg will all be on the ballot come November, barring any withdrawals that can be made by the end of day on Thursday, Aug. 18. Current board member Aaron Berg declined to run for re-election, opting instead to run for Cambridge City Council. Additionally, current board member Lynn Wedlund is not running for re-election.
NORTH BRANCH SCHOOL BOARD
While not quite as crowded, the North Branch School Board will have one contested race as four candidates have come forward for the three open seats. Incumbents Sarah Grovender and Jesse LaValla are running for re-election. Joining them is Adam Trampe, who was just recently appointed to the board to fill the vacancy created when Tanya Giese resigned. Trampe could have filed to run in the special election to complete the remaining two years of Giese’s term, however he instead filed to run for a full four-year term. The three current board members are joined by Shane O’Connor. Current board member Kevin Bollman is not running for re-election.
In the special election for Giese’s remaining two years, only Shelly Johnson has filed to run, giving her an uncontested race.
NORTH BRANCH MAYOR
When current mayor Jim Swenson opted to run for county commissioner, it opened the floodgates for candidates running for his replacement, with four coming forward.
Current councilmember Kelly Neider revealed her intentions back during the Midsummer Parade. When the official filing period opened up, she was joined by former EDA Chair Lorraine Moeller, Kevin Schieber, and Mark Schloer, who had run for mayor in 2016.
NORTH BRANCH COUNCIL
There are guaranteed to be two new faces on the council as neither Patrick Meacham nor Kathy Blomquist filed to run for re-election. However, voters will have to choose to fill those seats as three people — Evelyn Broome, Travis Miles, and Peter Schaps are running for election.
Robert Canada, who was recently appointed to fill the seat vacated by Amanda Darwin, is running unopposed for the special election to fill the remaining two years of Darwin’s term.
Candidates do have a 48-hour window of opportunity to drop out of the election and not have their names on the ballot. That window closes at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. See next week’s edition of the Star for an updated list if any of the candidates do drop out.
