A fitness class geared toward the young at heart is coming to the Braham Event Center.
Known as Stay Active and Independent for Life, or SAIL, the class will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays starting on June 27. The class currently will meet until Sept. 21 at the Braham Event Center.
According to information from the event center, the class is focused on improving strength, health and balance. Taught by Dr. Alisa Tomette and others exerienced instructors from Wholistic Health U, the classes have been tested among older adults and will will be safe for everyone.
Each class will consist of a warm up, aerobics, balance exercises, strength exercises, stretching and education. To accommodate all abilities, exercises can be done standing or seated. According to the Wholistic Health U website, administered by Tomette, SAIL is an “evidence-based class that’s proven to improve strength and balance, and to reduce falls.”
Getting fit is just one of the benefits of the classes, according to information from the event center, since those in attendance will “meet others and make new friends.”
The classes are sponsored by the Braham Event Center and Juniper. Juniper classes are research-based so “you can count on them to get you on the right track,” according to its website. “The classes provide information you can trust, and the best part is that they will help you establish healthy routines that work for you.”
Classes are free but registration is necessary at yourjuniper.org/Classes/Register/3384. Registration can also be done in person at the Braham Event Center at 655 8th Street SW.
For more information, visit brahamcenter.org or call Dr. Tomette at 651-243-4679.
