Join us for a storytime hour at the Chisago County Senior Center in North Branch on Tuesday, September 5 from 1-2 p.m. Listen to poems, short stories, and articles read by the librarian, Kaylen. We will discuss different decades, reminisce, and share. We will also listen to music and do some activities.
The Chisago County Senior Center is located at 38790 6th Ave, North Branch, MN 55056.
This program is recommended for ages 50+.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.