Join Come Travel with Me on a day trip to see the enchanted play Beauty and the Beast at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, in downtown Saint Paul. Reservations for the December 23rd matinee performance are being made now.
The total cost for this performance including ticket and coach bus transportation is $88. The bus will pick up participants at the Cambridge Senior Activity Center at noon and Ham Lake Speedway at 12:30 p.m. on the 23rd.
The performance is scheduled from 2—4 p.m. with a 20-minute intermission.
For more information and to register contact Carline Sargent at 612-270-3403 or by email: cometravelwme@gmail.com
The deadline for registration is Sept. 19 so make your reservations now.
