It turns out the "race" for filling the vacancy on the Isanti City Council will be much more highly contested than November's election to fill the two council seats up for election. Following the closing of accepting applications for the seat, which will replace Jimmy Gordon after he moved over as mayor, seven applicants had returned the application form.
Those seven candidates will be interviewed with common questions posed to each of them by the entire council during the council's regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Following the interviews, the council may choose to appoint their preferred applicant, with that person immediately being sworn in. The council may also choose to table a selection if a consensus can't be reached.
The seven applicants are, in order of when they will be interviewed:
*Jason Gehrman
*George Hemen
*Travis Linder
*Dan Hinnenkamp
*Lori Dusan
*Jeff Holmgren
*Derick Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.