Severe Weather Awareness Week is a time to prepare

Severe Weather Awareness Week is from April 17 to April 21, 2023. The week-long event is designed to educate the public about severe weather safety and preparedness.
According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota has an average of 39 tornadoes per year, and the peak tornado season is from May to August.
“Severe weather can strike at any time, and it’s important to be prepared,” said Joe Kelly, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “By taking the time to prepare now, you can help protect yourself and your family when severe weather strikes.”
Each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week is dedicated to a different weather emergency and how to prepare.
Monday weather alerts and warnings will be issued. This is a good time to familiarize yourself with the difference between a watch and a warning. The national weather service used the graphic below to help you remember the differences.
Tuesday is dedicated to severe storms, lightning, and hail awareness. Wednesday is about flood awareness. Thursday is statewide tornado drill day. Sirens will sound at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
“Being prepared for severe weather is crucial, especially during the spring season when the weather can change rapidly,” said Commissioner John Harrington of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “We urge all residents to take the necessary steps to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones.”
Part of these safety precautions includes picking a safe room in your home like a basement, storm cellar, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows. You should also prepare a kit for your safe room that includes a battery-operated radio, flashlights or lanterns, fresh batteries, a phone charger, and a stocked first-aid kit should you need it.
Mark Peterson, system operations manager for Great River Energy sent this reminder about power lines for Severe Weather Awareness week. “During severe weather, such as tornados, straight-line winds, and hail, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, and stay away from downed powerlines.”
If you see a downed power line, there are a few things to keep in mind.
• Stay away from it and call 911 to report it immediately. There is no way to tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it. Always assume it can carry currents strong enough to kill.
• Never drive over a downed power line if it is blocking your driveway or road. Call 911 to report it and find another route.
• Never touch anything that is also touching a power line, including trees with limbs caught in a power line.
• If a power line falls on your car or otherwise contacts your vehicle, stay in your vehicle. Use your cell phone to call 911 and wait for help to arrive.
• If you must exit your vehicle (due to fire), jump clear of the vehicle without touching it. Land with your feet together and shuffle away.
If you want information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, and how you can prepare your family or business, visit the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website at https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness-preparedness/Pages/severe-weather-awareness-week-program.aspx.
