She’s #1! Rush City baby first born in Cambridge in 2022

Olivia Mae Wawers, daughter of Mike and Laura Wawers of Rush City is the first baby born at Cambridge Medical Center in 2022.
Olivia entered the world on Jan. 3, weighing 10 pounds, 2 ounces, and at 22 inches in length.
Olivia is the Wawers’ first child. Grandparents are Jim and Colleen Wawers of Wyoming, and Michael and Colleen Saunders of Forest Lake.
Laura Wawers said on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that she and the baby were doing well, and they expected to be released on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Cambridge Medical Center gifted the family with a basket of goodies in honor of being Baby #1 for the year.
