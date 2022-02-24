Shelby Rollins named North Branch Chamber Executive Director

Shelby Rollins has accepted the position of executive director for the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce. Rollins has been with the chamber since June 2021 as its administrative assistant.
Although new to the chamber, Rollins is no stranger to the North Branch Area. A 2014 graduate of North Branch Area High School, Rollins is eager to see the chamber continue to grow and thrive as strong business leaders and supportive community members.
She became interested in working for the Chamber last year because of the pandemic.
“Honestly, COVID forced me to explore other job options. I quit my bartending/restaurant management job in Blaine and chose to commute (at the time) from North Branch to Eagan to work in an assisted living home after receiving my Activities Director Certification,” Rollins said. “The drive was too far and I just so happened to stumble across the chamber looking for an admininistrative assistant.
“As for being 25, almost 26, and running the chamber, I couldn’t be more thrilled. Now that I have a family and I am raising my own little human I believe my job is extremely important and that I can make a real change for the future of our area.”
Rollins added that she feels “privileged to help lead the way for business and begin helping our younger generations get excited about taking over the work force and to help inspire our older generations running them be excited to mentor again.”
Rollins’ professional background includes seven years in customer service and business management. As executive director, Rollins aims to increase the presence and support that the chamber offers to its members. She hopes to “breathe life into North Branch and it’s surrounding areas with rejuvenated events, connective networking opportunities, and provide access to educational pieces tailored specifically to the future of business,” according to a news release from the chamber.
She mentioned reinvigorating the city with a reboot of Winterfest and adding a wine tasting to the chamber’s activities.
“Our Home & Garden Expo to be held at the High School on May 7, 2022, was previously known as the ‘Community Connections Expo/Shop Local Event,’ Rollins said. “This year we have rebranded this event entirely. We will now feature plant vendors, landscapers, gardeners, 4-H groups, real estate, insurance, home improvement, driveway maintenance — the list of possibilities are endless.”
Rollins is looking forward to meeting business leaders face-to-face to begin to build reliable and mutually beneficial relationships. She is excited to have a part in the continuing expansion and development of North Branch, the news release noted.
“We believe she is an excellent match to what the chamber needs to continue to enrich this community and enhance our businesses.” Jeff Richardson, North Branch Chamber president.
“Overall I am humbled by the support from my board of directors here at the chamber, my loved ones, and most importantly our members and business leaders,” she said. “I can’t wait to begin meeting everyone in person to find out why you got into what you do, why you’re in North Branch, and what the Chamber can do best to serve you.
“It is extremely important that I take the opportunity to acknowledge that your Chamber is now on it’s fourth executive director in the past three to four years, which has unsettled some. I want to be clear on my intentions to stay with the chamber as executive director for as long as our members and the board will have me. I also encourage our business leaders, members or not, to reach out to me with any questions, comments, or concerns. If I can’t fix it I will find you someone who can.”
