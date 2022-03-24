The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department and the National Weather Service will soon engage in a weather convergence of sorts, when the two entities offer a free SKYWARN® class to area businesses and residents. The class will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 30 at Isanti Intermediate School, 101 9th Avenue NE.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the NWS created SKYWARN® to establish a group of local volunteers to serve as weather spotters, necessary because, “In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning cause hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages.”
Volunteer weather spotters help keep local communities safe by providing accurate reports of severe weather in real-time to the National Weather Service or local agencies.
“Their information, when combined with technology such as radar, satellite, lightning displays, as well as a better understanding of severe storms and their environment, helps NWS meteorologists in their primary mission: the issuance of warnings for the protection of life and property,” according to NWS in Chanhassen’s website.
Isanti County Emergency Management Director Capt. John Elder, said, “In the past we have have 32-40 people that engage in this activity during the year.” He added that the volunteers are not obligated to send information to the NWS during every weather event.
He added that the public should know that “they are merely sharing information, not standing out in storms” or chasing inclement weather either.
“The work the volunteers do is instrumental in helping the National Weather Service,” Elder added.
The class is free; however, this is the only class offered in the area at this time. No pre-registration is necessary, but space is limited. Three drawings for NOAA Weather Radios will occur at this event.
The SKYWARN® volunteer program utilizes between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters nationwide.
