Are you interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement or volunteering with a law enforcement agency?
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is looking for individuals between the ages of 14-20 for their Explorer program and ages 18 and over for their Reserve program.
The department will be hosting an open house for both programs on Tuesday, November 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S Main Street, Cambridge.
Both Reserves and Explorers will learn the skills to participate in law enforcement scenarios, assist law enforcement with a variety of skills including hands-on training, leadership skills and participating in community events.
For more information, contact Sgt Brandon Oliver at Brandon.oliver@sheriff.co.isanti.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.