The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies are warning area senior citizens and their families to be aware of a telephone scam that is making the rounds.
Called the “Grandparent Scam,” these calls are aimed at individuals old enough to have grandchildren. A typical scenario would involve a senior citizen receiving a phone call from a scammer claiming to be one of their grandchildren.
“If they don’t have your grandchild’s name, they will try to get you to say a name and then pretend to be that child,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. “The ‘grandchild’ is in a panic, saying that it’s an emergency situation and he/she needs money immediately. The sense of urgency that the scammer creates makes the concerned grandparent act without verifying who the caller is.”
The sheriff’s office warns that if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be your grandchild, call a family member first to confirm. Then call a local law enforcement agency.
“Never wire any money to someone you do not know,” the news release warned. “We cannot recover the money once it is wired. Anyone asking you to send gift cards should also be a serious red flag.”
Capt. John Elder, sheriff’s office spokesman, said that this is not a new scam. “It’s been around for a while, and things come in cycles,” he said. “This has recirculated to the top of what we’re seeing now.”
Elder added that he knew of one such victim of the scam who was asked to send money. The caller posed as the granddaughter of the victim.
“She said, ‘Amanda? This doesn’t sound like you,’” Elder said. The caller claimed that her face had hit the steering wheel in the accident, altering her voice. “They have answers for everything.”
The victim of the scam listened to the caller for a little while longer. “Then (the victim) said, ‘shame on you,’ and hung up,” Elder said.
Elder could not quantify the number of people who have been victimized by this scam, since many people do not report it to law enforcement. Often they are too ashamed to report it — even to loved ones — or they don’t believe that law enforcement can do anything.
He said, though, that with modern technology and the ability to trace calls and transactions these days, law enforcement is much better equipped to handle these case than in previous years.
“It’s widespread, sadly, and we’re seeing an uptick in it. Obviously, they are honing in on the more senior people,” Elder added.
Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, who oversees the Investigative Unit said, “This victimization is unconscionable. Playing off of the emotions of an elderly person is horrible.”
The sheriff’s office also made a request to the public to prevent this crime from continuing.
“We want to keep our seniors safe so please share this info with your relatives so they do not become a victim of this scam.”
