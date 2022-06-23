Shogren running for council re-election

I am Bob Shogren, and I am pleased to announce my candidacy for another term on the Cambridge City Council.
I am married to Shannon, and we have four adult children and four grandchildren. I am employed by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office as the 9-1-1 Coordinator/Telecommunicator. In addition to serving on council for 17 years, I am an elder in the Presbyterian Church of America, Clerk of the Siouxlands Presbytery, and president of the Cambridge Economic Development Authority. In recent years, I have served on the Isanti County Park Board, the Cambridge Planning Commission, and the Cambridge-Isanti Community Education Commission. I am excited to have been part of a team that brought many new businesses and amenities to our community. Under city council leadership, taxes in Cambridge have been kept in check over the years. Our tax rate has been declining steadily from the top to the middle of the charts and falling.
I can’t take all of the credit for the hard work done to make the city of Cambridge a great place to live, but my priority always has been and always will be to represent all of the residents and business owners in the city. My voting record is clear: I will always vote to be part of a solution when challenges arise. I would like to continue being a positive part of the city team. With your vote in both the primary and general elections, we can bring more new and exciting opportunities to town and keep the common- sense approach to spending and local government that has made Cambridge what it is today. I ask for your vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.