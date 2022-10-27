Commuters around Highway 95 between Cypress Street and the Isanti County Fairgrounds last Saturday morning, Oct. 22 might have done a double-take at an unusual sight — a forklift carrying an old sign down the street.
The sign was the last visible remnant of the old Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners building, which was a nearly 100-year-old business when it closed for good in 2018. For the last four years, the old sign remained as it had hung on the outside of the building all those years, even though the sign had been purchased by auctioneer John Carlson, who turned around and donated it to the Isanti County Historical Society.
According to Isanti County Historical Society Executive Director Sam Klocksien, the historical society was struggling to find a safe way to take down and deliver the heavy yet fragile sign. Finally, with the help of Bob and Paul Hupfer, and Brian Soderman, the sign was taken down within an hour and then moved via forklift down Highway 95 to its new home at the Isanti County Fairgrounds.
However, Klocksien said it wasn’t going to be placed among the other archives at the Historical Society’s headquarters. Rather, it is slated to be kept in the Dahlman Potato and Isanti County Agricultural Museum, which is also at the fairgrounds.
“We feel the sign itself has become familiar to so many people over the decades that it’s become part of Cambridge history and deserves to be displayed,” Klocksien said.
He said future plans will be for the sign to hang and even for wiring in electricity so the sign can be once again lit up while on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.