A 26-year-old Cambridge male sustained serious injuries after being hit from behind by a vehicle early Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
The male, who has not been publicly identified, was riding an electric skateboard on Walbo Drive NW in the traffic lane when he was struck from behind by a 56-year-old male from Springvale Township.
Deputies and members of the Cambridge Fire Department rendered aid to the victim. He was transported via helicopter to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital.
The press release states the skateboarder was riding in the traffic lane at approximately 5:43 a.m. The release also says the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
