Smorgasbord of samplings available at ‘The Taste’

Those wondering about the various edible offerings of businesses in the area have the opportunity to quench their hunger for knowledge — if not their actual hunger, while at the same time contributing to a local non-profit’s charitable fundraising.
Put on by the Rotary Club of Cambridge-Isanti, “The Taste” brings together in one location local eating establishments to offer samples of some of their featured foods, wines, or beer. This year, over 20 businesses have signed up for a booth at the event, which is taking place at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota (the former Spirit River Community Center), located at 1321 Heritage Boulevard Northeast, Isanti, on Thursday, March 30.
Besides food sampling, there will be a Wall of Wine and raffle prizes.
Tickets for the event, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m., can be purchased by going to https://www.cirotaryclub.org or directly from a Rotarian. The cost of a ticket is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Money from “The Taste” is directly used within the community via service projects or monetary donations to other non-profits. Additionally, the Rotary Club hosts an annual new teacher luncheon at the beginning of the school year to welcome new teachers from all the county’s schools.
