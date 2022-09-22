The 25th Annual Lighted Snowflake Parade is set for Saturday, November 19 at 5:30 p.m.
Registration forms for businesses and organizations who want to enter this year’s flaky fun are available on the North 65 Chamber of Commerce website at www.north65chamber.com.
The Lighted Snowflake Parade is completely funded by donations and profits from the Community Chili Feed, which will be held from 4 – 7:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Center Mall. If you would like to support this year’s event, checks can be made out to “Snowflake Parade” and sent to Laurie Solle, 28626 Drake St. NW, Isanti, MN 55040.
