Solberg announces upcoming retirement as Cambridge-Isanti Activities Director

Throughout the past 23 years, no matter what the record of the Bluejackets may be, one thing has remained constant for teams, officials, and fans visiting Cambridge-Isanti High School — Activities Director Mark Solberg would be on hand to bid them a warm welcome and be available at their beck and call. After June 30, 2022, however, while the welcome will most likely be just as warm, it will be made by someone else.
On Thursday, Jan. 20, Solberg officially turned in his letter of impending retirement as Activities Director, effective shortly after the final spring sports state tournaments are completed.
“After long and careful consideration, it is with very mixed emotions that I announce that I will retire effective June 30, 2022,” read Solberg’s letter to Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph and CIHS Principal Dr. Steve Gibbs. “It has been a great honor, true pleasure, and privilege to be a teacher, coach, and now athletics and activities director for the past 41 years. Being at school surrounded by outstanding administrators, faculty, staff, directors, advisors, coaches, and most importantly students has been a very large part of my life. I am so very thankful for the opportunity.”
Almost all of Solberg’s academic career has been spent in the Cambridge-Isanti School District. After graduating from Sioux Falls College (now known as the University of Sioux Falls) in December, 1980, Solberg substitute taught in the Sioux Falls area the remainder of the 1980-81 school year. In June, 1981, he moved to Cambridge and was hired to coach summer baseball and run the weight room, as well as teaching beginning in the fall of 1981.
Since that time, Solberg held the positions of head baseball coach from 1986 to 1996 and head football coach from 1994 to 1998 before being named the high school’s “activities director” (prior to that, the position was known as “athletic director”) in June, 1999. He has served in that position ever since.
Over the next 23 years, Solberg would earn the reputation of being the epitome of what an AD should be, including in the most recent years being recognized for his numerous Tweets about the various accomplishments of Bluejacket activities, along with his constant advocating of the Minnesota State High School League’s “#thankaref” campaign.
That reputation culminated with his being nominated for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Athletic Director of the Year Award this last November, the winner of which will be announced during the organization’s convention June 18 - 22.
Despite all of his accolades, Solberg always preferred to place the spotlight on the school, coaches and students, including in his letter of resignation.
“I am so proud of our Bluejackets activities, arts, and coaching leaders who have helped educate students, taught life-lessons, created life-long memories, and helped develop leaders,” he wrote. “They and our students have represented themselves, their families, communities, and schools with genuine class, respect, and dignity.
“In my humble opinion, Cambridge-Isanti Schools are outstanding and the best in Minnesota; and have helped educate thousands of students who have gone on to tremendous futures.”
In an email to the media announcing his retirement, he added, “The highlight of each school year is graduation day. I look forward to seeing present and future Bluejackets students proudly make their way across the stage to receive their diploma.”
He concluded his retirement letter in true Mark Solberg fashion:
“I wish the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, and the Bluejackets Athletics and Activities Department much success in future years. If there is ever anything I can do to help in the future, please ask. I am proud to be a Bluejacket today, tomorrow, and always. It is always a great day to be a Bluejacket and Go Big Blue!”
The school district has yet to announce the process for finding a new activities director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.