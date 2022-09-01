Solberg running for C-I School Board

My name is Mark Solberg. My wife Kelly and I have been residents of the school district since the summer of 1981. Kelly has taught 2nd grade at IPS, and 6th grade at CMS. It has been my great honor and privilege to be a social studies teacher and coach for football, baseball, girls’ basketball, and athletics and activities director at Cambridge-Isanti High School. I recently retired after 41 years of service to our school district. Our four sons received an outstanding education in our schools. My goal as a school board member would be to help all students receive the same high quality education that they experienced.
I believe that my education, educational experience, and leadership backgrounds will make me a great school board member candidate.
Education- I have a bachelor degree in social studies, physical education, and a coaching license. My masters degree is in educational curriculum and instruction. I am a certified athletics and activities administrator and have a kindergarten through 12th grade principal’s license.
Leadership- I have been selected by my peers to be the President of the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrator’s Association, Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors, and Chair of the Communications Committee. I have been the President of the Mississippi 8 Conference twice, and have served on the Cambridge Community College Foundation Board. My leadership experience has led to the honors of being one of eight ADs in the country who were finalists for National AD of the Year, recipient of the George Haun Leadership Award from The Minnesota State High Coaches Association, and selection to the Bluejacket Hall of Fame.
I love, respect, and admire the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, and would appreciate your vote on November 8.
It is always a great day to be a Bluejacket, and Go Big Blue!
