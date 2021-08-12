Remember the old “Uncle Sam Wants You?” Many men and women answered that call. Many came back home, many did not. We call them veterans, they are heroes. Whether serving in the past or in the present time, veterans have the honor to be on a wall.
While planning the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park park design, the organizers projected it would take several years to fill the eight five-foot, two-inch by four-foot, eight-inch granite walls, which would support 90 engraved blocks. In October of 2020, three walls were proudly placed. To date, two more walls have been filled and half of another. The Veterans Memorial Park Committee is hopeful to fill the remaining half in order to have the next three walls installed this fall. If anyone has been sitting on the fence about placing a veteran on the wall- procrastinate no longe. The committee wants you!
If you would like to honor a veteran, now is the time to get your application filled out and submitted. It makes a perfect gift. Nobody needs more “stuff,” give this gift and it will last forever.
You may ask yourself, who can be on the wall? Anyone who served in the United States military, including National Guard and Reserves. The veteran doesn’t have to be from our Cambridge community. The park is dedicated to all veterans, past, present and future.
Applications are available at the Veterans Memorial Park, request by email at veteransmemorialpark68@gmail.com, at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, or call 612-324-3568.
If you haven’t been at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 207 Birch St. S. in Cambridge, they invite you to stop by. It is their hope that this will be a place to educate present and future generations of the sacrifices made by many brave men and women. Enjoy the view while sitting on a bench, surrounded by flags of each branch of service, and the magnificent engraved granite walls of those who fought for our freedom. It will be good for your heart and soul.
