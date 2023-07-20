Special election to be held on North Branch Water & Light

North Branch residents will be asked in November for a second time whether or not they wish the city to dissolve North Branch Water and Light and abolish the NBWL Commission. The first referendum vote took place in 2016, with the question failing by a margin of 71.42% against and 28.58% in favor.
On its typically narrow 3-2 margin, the North Branch City Council voted to host a special election in November to merge its shrunken utility with the rest of the city.
The vote came about following a robust discussion on the potential advantages and drawbacks of hosting a special election, dissolving North Branch Water & Light and merging its assets with other city enterprises.
The city sold the consumer electrical assets to East Central Energy earlier this year, leaving the utility managing only municipal water and emergency power generation for the regional grid. Council members Peter Schaps and Kelly Neider, the latter of whom voted for the sale in 2022, attempted to thwart it late in the process, and most recently voted against the special election.
The NBW&L Commission officially asked the council to consider a ballot referendum dissolving the utility last month. The council had two options: host a special election in 2023 on the city’s dime, or wait until the general election in 2024 and place it on the shared ballot.
City Clerk Ragini Varma estimated a special election will cost $35,000 at the “high end,” but could be less. Adding the questions to the general election ballot next year would cost approximately $15,000.
The referendum will ask two questions: whether to merge the utility’s assets with the city, and whether to dissolve the commission.
During a previous meeting, City Administrator Renae Fry told the council there would be significant savings as a whole if the referendum was passed in 2023. However, the promise of immediate cost savings well beyond the cost of the election in the event the referendum passes was not enough to sway Schaps and Neider, who cast the “nay” votes.
“I think the numbers are skewed, and I don’t trust them,” Neider said.
Fry reiterated that the city cannot advocate for a “yes” or “no” vote in the election, but the commission can. Chairperson Nathan Keech has said the commission is planning a robust public relations campaign to get the word out about the election.
NEW SECURITY CAMERAS, SYSTEMS
Varma, who doubles as the city’s IT director, also presented information on new hardware and software the city will be acquiring, including new security systems for all city buildings.
The city’s former security camera provider, China-based Hikvision, was hacked last year, she told the council, leading to a ban on its use as a government vendor in the United States.
Further, the current door system of numbered keys and fobs is proving inefficient in the event an employee loses their items — all doors would need to be manually rekeyed and new keys distributed, according to Fry.
The new vendor, Verkada, along with its “installation partner” Grove Security, will provide upgrades to security cameras, door keycard readers, sensors and alarm systems, according to Varma’s report.
The new system will be installed in all city buildings, including water towers and the generator plant. The city is also considering adding cameras in parks. Implementation is expected by the end of August.
Editor’s note: The Star will be running a full article regarding the special election questions in an upcoming edition.
