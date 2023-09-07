The Isanti farmer’s market, currently known as “the neighborhood market,” is gearing up for an exciting event this Friday, promising a unique blend of local talent and an array of diverse vendors.
The market has 21 vendors, with a wide range of items, including fresh vegetables, meats, flowers, dog treats, accessories, cookies, artisanal bread, and even live caterpillars. Additionally, visitors can explore handmade products, such as soap, lotions, hot sauce, quilts, jams, jellies, wooden cutting boards, greeting cards, and captivating art pieces.
There will be live music by Kyle Peterson and chainsaw carving by Dan Bakalyar from StrokedOut Chainsaw.
That’s Waffles food truck will be on-site, offering a range of waffle creations and Leema’s Birria Tacos will be serving up authentic Mexican sweetcorn.
This weekly event has become a cherished staple in the community, offering a delightful way to spend a Friday afternoon. It serves as a convenient source for those in search of organic products and a vibrant gathering for the entire community.
Notably, the vendors contributing to the market, as well as the talented local musicians, deeply appreciate the support from the community. This event is not just a shopping experience; it’s a celebration of local talent and community spirit.
Isanti Farmers Market is held at the Members Cooperative Credit Union Parking Lot, 210 6th Avenue NE, Isanti from 2 to 6 p.m.
