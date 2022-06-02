Specific plans for Highway 95 reconstruction announced

For all of those frustrated drivers trying to commute through Cambridge along Highway 95, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has some good news, but also some bad news.
The good news is that the specifics for what the reconstruction project through the city will entail have been revealed. Better yet, virtually everything in the city’s “wish list” appears to be included in those plans.
According to MnDOT’s website on the project, Highway 95 will be expanded to four lanes from Fillmore Street on the east end of town through downtown before going back to three lanes at Birch Street. This expansion has been in the preliminary plans for a long time, with MnDOT providing funds to the city to purchase as much property as possible on the south side of the highway between those two intersections. However, even the city wasn’t 100% sure if MnDOT would follow through with those plans until now. As usual, the biggest potential hangup was the additional cost of widening versus just doing a simple reconstruction.
The city has persistently pushed for the widening of the street since reconstruction projects such as this are supposed to last approximately 50 years, so the chances of the highway being widened in the future were extremely slim.
The stretch between Birch and Fern Streets will also be reconstructed, but not widened. Along the entire stretch, underground storm sewer and utilities will be replaced, as will sidewalks. Signal systems and overhead streetlights will be upgraded, fiber-optic cable will be installed, and a traffic camera will be added at the intersection of Highway 95 and Main Street.
The bonus announced by MnDOT is that the railroad crossing will also be reconstructed, including relocating the train switch tracks, which should go a long way toward reducing traffic congestion following trains.
The bad news is that the project is most likely being bumped back another year, with it starting sometime in 2026 rather than the originally announced 2025 starting point.
According to the website, MnDOT will finalize the widening concept over the next two years, complete the environmental process, and deliver construction plans ahead of beginning the actual project in 2026. MnDOT has not revealed how long the project will last. The website also notes that “information is tentative and subject to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.