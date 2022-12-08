‘Spot on’: Recount results show no changes

The voters have spoken (again).
Following a recount of both the city of Isanti mayor and Isanti County District 1 Commissioner races, James (Jimmy) Gordon and Alan Duff remain the victors in their respective elections. And in the case of the Isanti mayor race, there were zero changes to the two candidates’ totals. In the county commissioner race, Duff received one more vote than the original count, while Joe Morley received one fewer vote.
ISANTI MAYOR
With the Isanti mayor race, current mayor Jeff Johnson formally requested the recount, citing “...a lot of community worry and discrepancy in the election count.” The catalyst for this concern, according to Johnson, was the fact Gordon received the exact same number of votes (669) in both precincts.
Following the hand recount, which was conducted by six election officials and overseen by both city staff and the Isanti County Auditor’s Office, the vote totals for both precincts remained exactly the same — 669 votes in both precincts for a total of 1,338 for Gordon; and 605 votes in Precinct 1, plus 472 votes in Precinct 2, for a total of 1,077 for Johnson.
“With the numbers being exactly how they turned out via the machine counting, it is exactly spot on,” Johnson said after the totals were read aloud. “The only other comment I would make is with those numbers, I would buy a lottery ticket. It is what it is and now I can say I am 100% the numbers are what they are.”
“The residents of Isanti spoke loud and clear on Election Day that they want a small and efficient city government,” said Gordon. “The vote wasn’t even close and today after counting the paper ballots by hand three times the results are exactly the same. Today had nothing to do with serving the residents of Isanti and everything to do with someone’s ego.”
Because the original vote totals were outside any state statute parameters for a publicly funded recount, Johnson will have to foot the bill for the recount. According to Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood, city staff charged Johnson what it anticipated the amount would be — in this case, $1,221.80 and will refund him if the actual cost is less than that amount.
ISANTI COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1
With the Isanti County District 1 race, Morley, who wound up with 15 fewer votes than Duff, requested the recount based on the slim margin of victory. After the recount, however, the margin of victory for Duff slightly increased to 17 votes. The new totals are 1,728 votes for Duff and 1,711 votes for Morely.
According to Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss, both changes in the vote total came from Cambridge’s West Precinct, with Bradford Township’s vote totals being identical for both candidates. Struss also said there was one contested ballot, which was left to the canvasing board to determine who, if anyone, received that vote. Struss added the canvasing board met on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to certify the recount.
Because the vote differential in this race was under one-half of one percent, this recount was publicly funded.
