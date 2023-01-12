The Cambridge-Isanti School Board will be going forward under the leadership of Heidi Sprandel.
As a result of last November’s elections, the school board found itself needing to replace the chair, vice-chair, plus secretary, as former chair Tim Hitchings was unsuccessful in his re-election bid, vice chair Aaron Berg chose to run for Cambridge City Council, and clerk Lynn Wedlund opted to not run for re-election.
That turn of events caused the only officer remaining — Treasurer Heidi Sprandel to call the organizational meeting to order. As it turned out, this would become her regular duty, at least for the next two years, as she was the only board member to receive a nomination to become the new chair.
Initially, Gary Hawkins, who has served as vice chair before, appeared to be the recipient of the same unopposed appointment for vice chair, however, Sprandel also nominated new board member DeEtta Moos, who wound up winning the appointment on a 5-2 vote.
The last two appointments — for clerk and treasurer, went to Carri Levitski and Nicole Johnson respectively, also without a vote due to no second nomination.
In addition to naming the officers, the board approved continuing to hold regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday following the first Monday of each month. There are three exceptions to this schedule: the October meeting will be on Oct. 12 since Oct. 19 is during MEA break; the November meeting will be on Nov. 16 since Nov. 23 is Thanksgiving; and the December meeting will be on Dec. 14 since Dec. 21 is at the start of Christmas break.
The only action taken by the board beyond the normal organizational items was to approve allowing new board member Mark Solberg to continue serving as a substitute teacher. According to state statute, a school board member can only also be an employee of the district if his/her pay will not exceed $20,000 per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.