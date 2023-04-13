East Central Regional Library is excited to launch our second annual ‘Spring for Libraries” fundraising campaign, which runs April 1- April 30, 2023.
For the Spring for Libraries campaign, each of our 14 branches have created a ‘wish list’ of items that will directly impact the patrons of their branch. During the month of April, 100% of donations are kept within the ECRL branch of the donor’s choosing to be used toward purchasing the wish list item(s). Make a difference by donating at your local ECRL branch or by giving online at www.ecrl.to/donate.
East Central Regional Library (ECRL) is a consolidated regional library system serving the residents of Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties in Minnesota. Headquartered in Cambridge, MN, ECRL operates fourteen library locations and an outreach service. The library is home to over 250,000 books, CDs, DVDs, board games, and activity kits, 147 public computers, and information services.
