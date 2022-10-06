On September 27, 2022, the St. Croix River Education District (SCRED) hosted its 29th annual Legislative Forum in the Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl & Lounge in Rush City, MN on behalf of its member districts. Administrators, school board members, and educators came together to share their stories with state legislative candidates and representatives attending on behalf of U.S. Congress members. Additionally, county, tribal, and community partners were invited to the event.
During the legislative panel portion of the evening, district leaders and Brad Lundell, Executive Director of Schools for Equity in Education (SEE), highlighted four critical issues facing public education: general education revenue, special education funding, equalization, and staffing shortages/competitive workforce. The state legislative candidates and representatives attending on behalf of U.S. Congress members had an opportunity to ask questions and share their reactions. Those in attendance included: Rep. Brian Johnson, Sen. Jason Rarick, Rep. Nathan Nelson, Eric Olson, Sen. Mark Koran, Katie Malchow, Victoria Ann Bird, Steve Patterson, Jack Friebe on behalf of U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, and Rachel Loeffler-Kemp on behalf of U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.
This annual event is also an opportunity to honor exceptional contributions and partnership in education. This year’s award recipients included Chisago County; Pine County; Pine Technical & Community College; Dr. Deb Henton - Executive Director of the MN Association of School Administrators (MASA); Deb Griffiths - Retired Director of Communications & Community Outreach for Schools for Equity in Education (SEE); Bri Karnes, Dawn Johnson, Debra Goodman, Donell Berube, Holly Erickson, Jennifer Seekon, Jennifer Rush, Kelly Campbell, Melanie Stever, Ryan Redfield, Theresa Borich, Christine Lund - Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) Teacher Representatives.
Nicole Woodward, Director of Special Education for SCRED, in reflecting back over the last few years stated, “I can think of few groups who have had to be more innovative than our teachers. Not only have they risen to meet immense challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, having to completely adapt their practice, but they’ve persisted amidst what feel like constantly changing conditions, bringing new and creative ideas to the classroom, developing innovative tools to meet unique needs in unique circumstances, and collaborating with other professionals, parents, and community members in incredible ways.”
Executive Director of the SCRED, Jamie Nord, issued a call to action to close out the evening, “Our children and educators need us, now more than ever. So as we approach the 2023 Legislative session, let our voices be louder than ever. Let us come together to advocate on behalf of our future generations.”
