The Isanti-Chisago County Star continues to flex its photographic muscle, racking up three awards in three different picture-related categories during the recent Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest. Additionally, the Star earned one additional award in a writing category.
Photographer Dee Ann Sibley continued her streak of winning an award for her front page photo from the previous summer’s Isanti Rodeo, picking up third place in the Sports Photo category. This is the fourth year out of the last five she has secured an award in this category, with the only non-winning year being when the rodeo wasn’t held due to COVID.
Additionally this year, Sibley took first place in the Photo Story category for her full-page rodeo spread. This category features three or more photos of a specific topic, either with or without an accompanying article.
The third award in a photo category was second place in the Portraits and Personality category by Star editor Bill Stickels III. He won this award for a photo he took of young girls holding a tarantula during East Central Regional Library’s “Bruce the Bug Guy” presentation at the Braham Event Center last June. This is Stickels’ 10th MNA BNC award with the Star and 11th overall — all but one coming in a photo-related category.
Finally, former Star editor’s assistant and current Kanabec County Times editor Hope Murray earned third place in the Arts and Entertainment Story category for her behind-the-scenes look at the production crew for Cambridge-Isanti High School’s spring play performance of “The Matchmaker.”
“I know I say this every year, but it is really exciting that our little free newspaper repeatedly earns multiple awards while going up against the largest weekly newspapers from across the state,” Stickels said. “We’ve always taken personal pride in the quality of our coverage, especially with our photos, and winning these awards simply validates that.”
All told, the Star has earned 22 BNC awards since Stickels became editor in the spring of 2016.
This year’s Better Newspaper Contest was judged by members of the Kansas Press Association. Awards were revealed via mail in early December, with the specific places kept secret until the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association convention, held last Thursday and Friday at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park.
