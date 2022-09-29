Have you ever dreamed of “a galaxy far, far away”? Join the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library, the 501st Legion, and the Gamer’s Den when they host the Star Wars Read Day on Oct. 8 at the Cambridge Public Library.
Star Wars Read Day is not a read-along event. Instead, it’s a chance for fans of Star Wars to celebrate their love of the books, films, characters, and Star Wars universe. Even though it’s not a reading event, Kirsten Vahan of the Cambridge Library assures us there will be plenty of Star Wars books available for anyone who wants to check out an adventure to take home with them.
This event is geared for “younglings” from ages five to 12 but kids of all ages are welcome to attend. You are encouraged to come in Star Wars costume and meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters.
There will be light saber classes for aspiring Jedi. Don’t worry if you don’t have your light saber the library will have some available to use for classes.
There will be other Star Wars games and activities to keep avid fans busy.
This event runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8. No prior registration or force knowledge is necessary. Come to the Cambridge public library, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, MN.
For questions or more information about Star Wars Read Day email Kirsten at cambridge@ecrlib.org or call 763-689-7390. For information on other library events, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
