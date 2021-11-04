"Step Up for C-I Education," who describes itself as "all-volunteer group of local residents & parents, dedicated to making sure Cambridge-Isanti Schools have the funding they need to meet the local needs of Every Student, Every Day," hosted a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Little League baseball field across the street from Cambridge-Isanti High School. The event featured kids games such as pumpkin bowling and ring toss; plus miniature horses in costume, riding a full-sized horse, a bounce house, and free smores and Dilly Bars. Kids were encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes.
Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.