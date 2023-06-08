BY East Central Regional Library
Cambridge Public Library is excited to partner with the City of Isanti for their Family Summer Entertainment Series.
Join us at the Bluebird Park Amphitheater in Isanti for a Story Stroll at 5:00 pm. Then stay for Magician Matt Dunn, who performs at 6:00 pm.
Bluebird Park Address: 201 Isanti Parkway NW, Isanti, MN 55040
The Cambridge Public Library will be sharing a Story Stroll at the June 13th event and the August 29th events, both starting at 5:00 pm.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
