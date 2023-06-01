Join Miss Margaret from the Cambridge Public Library for a special Storytime Around Town event at the Isanti County Historical Society. We will be reading on the porch of the 1870s cabin on Wednesday, June 14, from 10:45-11:15 a.m.
This storytime is recommended for young children, particularly toddlers and preschool children; siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary, but participants are asked to arrive on time. In case of bad weather, we will meet indoors at the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge.
Storytime will continue on Wednesdays through Aug. 9, from 10:45-11:15 a.m., on the patio at the Cambridge Public Library. In case of inclement weather, we will meet in the Great Northern Room on the lower level of the library.
The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at (763) 689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
