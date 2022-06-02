The Cambridge Public Library and the North Branch Library have several sessions of children’s storytimes planned for the summer.
The Cambridge Public Library staff has scheduled a weekly storytime series in which kids will sing campfire songs, learn the alphabet, and read stories about the great outdoors.
The first, Storytime on the Patio will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 8 through Aug. 10, outside on the patio. Storytime will not be held on Wednesday, July 6. In case of inclement weather, the storytime will be held in the Great Northern Room.
This storytime is recommended for children ages 2 to 5 and their siblings. No registration is necessary for this event.
Another storytime series, called Super Storytime, will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, June 7 through Aug. 9, in the library’s Discovery Center, with no event on July 5. Super Storytime is recommended for ages 5 through 8 and their siblings. No registration is necessary.
These programs are sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library. The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood Street N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
At North Branch Area Library’s Summer Storytime with Miss Amelia children will sing songs, read books, learn and have lots of fun. This 30-minute program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 8 through Aug. 10, in the library’s community room. Take-and-make crafts will be available after the program.
Summer Storytime is recommended for ages 3 to 5, and siblings are always welcome. No registration is necessary.
The North Branch Area Library, also a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th Street, North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.
For more information on these and other events, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library system on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.