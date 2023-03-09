A structure fire at a residence in the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard led to the discovery of two deceased people on March 5.
According to a press release from the North Branch Police Department, the fire was originally reported by a passerby. Upon arrival on the scene, it was learned that there were two males unaccounted for that should have been at the residence. Fire department personnel ultimately located two deceased parties in the structure.
The bodies were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for examination. The names of the victims will not be released until positive identification is obtained. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
