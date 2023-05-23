Struss joins Isanti County staff exodus

As of July 22, Isanti County will have a new face leading its auditor/treasurer department for the first time since 2015 as current Chief Financial Officer/Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss has tendered his resignation.
Struss, who is a graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School and who has been employed by the county at some level of the auditor/treasurer department for the past 16 years, has accepted a position within the Minnesota State Auditor’s Office as a deputy auditor.
“I have accepted another opportunity within the state of Minnesota,” Struss announced during the May 23 Committee of the Whole meeting. “I am looking forward to a new adventure, new challenge with the state and to continue to serve the public.
“I want to thank the commissioners and many staff I have worked with over the years. I think that is what I will miss the most is the people — both the staff here and the many great commissioners, department heads, supervisors and other staff — and the community members too. I’ve a lot of contact over the years and it’s amazing how many great people we have in our community. For all the negativity you get with jobs like this, when you really step back and think about it, 99% of the people out there are good. They really want to see the county succeed.”
Struss is the third significant staff member to resign since the beginning of the year. In January, Deputy County Administrator Lindsey Giese and County Administrator Julia Lines turned in their resignations in favor of employment outside the county.
Struss has also been serving as interim county administrator while the commissioners continue their search for Lines’ replacement. He had applied to be the permanent county administrator during the first round of the search and was interviewed as one of what turned out to be two finalists for the position. On a 3-2 vote, however, the board opted to reopen the position for a second round of candidates.
The county has not said how they will replace Struss, whose position as auditor/treasurer was changed from an elected one to one that is appointed by the board in 2021. No matter what process they use, Struss said he will help out any way he can.
“I am committed to helping the board wrap up projects and create as smooth of a transition as possible for my successor,” Struss said.
COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR SEARCH
Struss’ upcoming departure increases the urgency to find a new, permanent county administrator.
According to Deputy County Administrator/HR Director Amanda Usher, the search committee performed preliminary interviews with nine of the 11 applicants selected to advance, with two of those applicants opting to withdraw. Audio recordings of those nine interviews were made available to the entire board so they could make their recommendations for the finalists.
In addition, Usher said the interview committee relayed their recommendations for who they felt were good candidates to move on as a finalist. After a brief discussion, the board chose six of the candidates to invite for final interviews. The names of those candidates cannot be released until they accept the invitation for a final interview.
The board will conduct the interviews during its next regular meeting on June 6. The exact time of the interviews is yet to be determined since besides needing to conduct normal county business during that meeting, there is also a Drainage Authority meeting scheduled to begin “after the conclusion of the regular board meeting.” Usher advised the board she and Struss could arrange the schedule so that either the Drainage Authority would meet after all the interviews took place, or they could hold the Drainage Authority meeting between the regular agenda and the interviews, depending on which schedule fits best that day.
The board was divided on how long each interview would last. Some thought 30 minutes for the interview, with 15 minutes between for the board to discuss that candidate would suffice. Others felt 45 minutes for the interview would be better.
Once the interviews are complete, the board could technically vote on their choice to hire, if it were a “slam-dunk choice.” More likely, though, the board could choose to further discuss candidates during their Committee of the Whole meeting on June 13 and then vote to officially hire someone during its June 20 meeting.
Given that time frame, Usher estimated the earliest a person could begin would be one month later, or perhaps as late as 60-days if the candidate needed to give a longer notice at their current job. This would push their starting date well past Struss’ last day.
