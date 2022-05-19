Two individuals have been chosen as the recipients of this year’s Family Pathways Scholarship. Amanda Brausen and Terace Diver will each receive a scholarship for the upcoming academic year.
Each of these students was selected by a committee made up of Family Pathways staff and board members. Award recipients are selected on the basis of their participation in service organizations, clubs, and other groups at school and in the community; their educational and personal goals for the future; their personal story and articulation of what makes them unique; and their financial need.
As award recipients, Amanda and Terace have been recognized as individuals who understand the impact that they have on their community and the influence that community will have on their future success. Family Pathways congratulates this year’s award recipients.
Established in 2020, the Family Pathways Scholarship seeks to amplify the voices of Black students in our communities through the possibilities of education.
Inspired by national conversations on race and inclusion, as well as Family Pathways’ mission to affect positive social change, a local couple sought out Family Pathways’ partnership in the Fall of 2020 with a desire to fund a scholarship program for Black students living in East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Funding for the scholarship comes from private donations designated for the purpose.
To qualify, award applicants needed to attend school in the Family Pathways service area which includes the Counties of Chisago, Pine, Mille Lacs, Carlton, Isanti, Kanabec in Minnesota and the City of Forest Lake; as well as Polk County in Wisconsin. Applicants also needed to identify as Black or African American, and be currently enrolled or enrolling in their first year of post-secondary school for the upcoming academic year.
Family Pathways’ commitment to combat racism and grow towards change and inclusion means we must be more than just words, more than just a statement. The Family Pathways Board of Directors and Staff look to the future for additional opportunities to build equity and justice for all of our neighbors.
