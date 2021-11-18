Students from Cambridge-Isanti High School, North Branch Sunrise Elementary School, North Branch Middle School, and North Branch High School commemorated Veterans Day with a variety of events. CIHS held their traditional breakfast comprised of cinnamon rolls, coffee and juice, which gave students an opportunity to mingle with veterans. NBHS held a ceremony featuring the JROTC program, which included the Honor Guard, the National Anthem, and a speech from Col. Paul Johnson. The North Branch Middle School had members of the VFW greeting students as they entered the building and then leading the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. Sunrise Elementary School fourth and fifth grades sang songs and read letters to veterans during a ceremony at the high school auditorium.
Students show their appreciation on Veterans Day
