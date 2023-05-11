In the same spirit as senior student-athletes are recognized for signing on to continue competing in their chosen sports in college, Cambridge-Isanti High School is recognizing students who have signed on to serve their country in one of the branches of the military.

During the second-ever Military Signing Day held at the CIHS gym, 15 juniors and seniors were officially sworn in as enlistees.

Edward Arett - Army National Guard

Brady Bergman - Army National Guard

James Bordick - Army National Guard

Braeden Engseth - United States Navy

Bryce Felton - United States Navy

Conner Hirsch - Army National Guard

Josh Jacob - Army National Guard

John Jansen - United States Army

Wyatt Kassa - Army National Guard

Logan Kenmir - United States Army

Shane Moore - United States Army

Ami Spiess - United States Navy

Charlie Thayer - United States Marine Corp

Chris Williams - Army National Guard

Vang Lee Yang - Army National Guard

