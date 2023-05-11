In the same spirit as senior student-athletes are recognized for signing on to continue competing in their chosen sports in college, Cambridge-Isanti High School is recognizing students who have signed on to serve their country in one of the branches of the military.
During the second-ever Military Signing Day held at the CIHS gym, 15 juniors and seniors were officially sworn in as enlistees.
•Edward Arett - Army National Guard
•Brady Bergman - Army National Guard
•James Bordick - Army National Guard
•Braeden Engseth - United States Navy
•Bryce Felton - United States Navy
•Conner Hirsch - Army National Guard
•Josh Jacob - Army National Guard
•John Jansen - United States Army
•Wyatt Kassa - Army National Guard
•Logan Kenmir - United States Army
•Shane Moore - United States Army
•Ami Spiess - United States Navy
•Charlie Thayer - United States Marine Corp
•Chris Williams - Army National Guard
•Vang Lee Yang - Army National Guard
