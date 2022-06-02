Despite the cool, damp weather, a good crowd of kids enjoyed The Teddy Bear Band, the first summer event for children put on by the city of Cambridge in City Park. Events are scheduled to take place the fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. The next event will be Little Blue’s Traveling Zoo on June 23. July 28’s event will be a “Bounce House Bonanza." The final event will be Mini Magic 4 Munchkins and Balloon Animals on Aug. 25. Check the city’s website for more details and updates in case of inclement weather.
Stuffed Cambridge kids’ summer program schedule starts with Teddy Bear Band
