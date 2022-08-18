Summer school participation drastically increases in North Branch

The 1987 movie “Summer School” starring Mark Harmon and Kirstie Alley (among other notable actors) painted a picture of misfit students and teachers who were forced into taking high school classes during the normal summertime break almost as a form of punishment for their shortcomings during the previous semester. And while the characters and plot were obvious exaggerations for comedic effect, the movie did nothing to dispel the “doom and gloom” of being sentenced to extra hours of learning.
Today’s summer school courses, especially in the wake of the return to a “normal” school year after over two years of COVID-altered itineraries, are the polar opposite of the cliches portrayed by Harmon and his big-screen cohorts. A record number of students are not only participating in summer school but are willingly doing so in an attempt to advance their curricular careers.
According to North Branch Superintendent Sara Paul, 625 students participated in the district’s Youth Connections over the summer.
“Youth Connections is provided as a resource for families that need high-quality child care either before or after school or during the summer months,” Paul told the North Branch School Board during their Aug. 11 meeting. “625 is a lot. You see a lot of activity, a lot of staff around here, a lot of outdoor activities.”
What’s more, the coursework is far from the structured, “boring” classes portrayed in the movie. In fact, it is more like the “radical” alterations Harmon’s character made in the curriculum that ruffled the feathers of the administration.
“We have where we are taking field trips on Wednesdays,” Paul noted.
As for the more traditional summer educational opportunities, those numbers also saw a marked increase. Paul said 88 elementary, 30 middle school, and 120 high school students at least in part took advantage of the offered courses.
It’s not to say that there wasn’t somewhat of a need for summer school to give students a helping hand in advancing their education.
“Especially for our high school students, I’m going to point out math,” Paul said. “Math was really an area of high struggle for our students in our past school year. And to have a lack of confidence in math, that’s a skill that builds on itself, can be really demoralizing.
“The word ‘courage’ is not taken lightly,” she continued. “We had courageous students that said ‘I want to get that monkey off my back. I want to come in during the summer and I want to earn that credit back. And I want to go into the next school year without that burden of that F I got in math.’
That extra effort paid off, according to Paul, as 142 credits were recovered by high school students over the last two months.
“For 142 credits to be recovered, it was amazing,” Paul said. “Hats off, because it’s really hard to put yourself out there and have it be very real that this something (the student) has to come in and recover as a credit. I am so proud and think the world of our students that came and were so positive and energetic over the summer. And all the staff that made that opportunity happen.
“A lot of districts struggled motivating kids to come for summer school,” Paul said. “Summer school is not always the most motivating time to go back to school and improve on your academics. Hats off to the many, many families that chose summer school.”
In fact, the participation in summer school was so great this year, that North Branch Schools received an additional $50,000 in grant money from the Minnesota Department of Education. While not as directly tied to enrollment as a district’s general budget, schools can receive an increase in funding after the fact if they see increased participation. Paul noted that this additional money must only be used for summer school programming. It cannot be used to overcome other budgetary issues.
“We’re just very thankful,” concluded Paul. “We needed it.”
SIMILAR STORY AT C-I
Thanks in large part to two MDE grants totaling $550,000 exclusively for summer education programming, Cambridge-Isanti Schools also saw an increase in student participation. According to Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. Brenda Damiani, more than 1,200 students participated in educational opportunities such as field trips, STEAM Camp, High School credit completion courses, credit recovery classes, reading support, media center access, transition programming, targeted services, and extended year services.
Additionally, Damiani said mental health support was available, along with the district providing meals and transportation to students because of that extra money, all at no cost to families.
“The summer grant funds have helped students get back on track after more than two years of disrupted learning,” Damiani said. “We greatly appreciate all staff who worked over the summer to provide these incredible opportunities for students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.