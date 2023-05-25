Our Isanti Outreach Library, located in Isanti City Hall, 110 NW 1st Ave., Isanti, MN 55040, is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a sizable number and variety of items available there. You can also search for and request items on the East Central Regional Library web site https://ecrlib.org, and then pick them up at the Isanti Outreach Library.
The Isanti Friends are currently accepting media donations in good condition for our Annual Book Sale in October. If you have items you wish to donate please contact Susi at 763-444-4585 or Susi@IsantiLibrary.org to arrange a drop-off. Westerns, children’s, cookbooks, and large print books are especially appreciated. Please no encyclopedias, or magazines.
Your donations are greatly appreciated and help the Friends to promote the ECRL Isanti Outreach Library, as well as to support literacy in the community. You are welcome to attend planning meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. at the Isanti City Hall. For more information, contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
