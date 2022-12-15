Susan Morris receives ‘Outstanding Service’ Award from Association of Minnesota Counties

On Dec. 6, Susan Morris, Isanti County Commissioner received an Outstanding Service Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) for 2022. Morris received this award along with individuals from Brown, Carlton, Renville, and St. Louis Counties.
2022 AMC President and Lac Qui Parle County Commissioner Todd Patzer presented the County Achievement awards at the association’s annual conference in Bloomington, MN. The recipients were nominated by their counties and selected by a committee of county officials.
Commissioner Morris has dedicated her career to the betterment of local government, and never shies away from difficult issues, and is always looking for opportunities to learn and grow. She has been active in AMC and the National Association of Counties (NACo) throughout her service to Isanti County, serving on the NACo Board and in committee leadership, and as a Past President of AMC.
Susan has gone above and beyond expectations in her role as Commissioner. She has spent countless hours volunteering to help veterans, including championing the Isanti County “Beyond the Yellow Ribbon” program as well as connecting local businesses and volunteers to establish the Veteran’s, Memorial Park. She serves on many local and national committees and is always looking for ways to improve services and the lives of Isanti County residents.
