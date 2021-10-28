A male with a felony record was apprehended by local law enforcement in downtown Cambridge Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, but not before fleeing officers and apparently firing off a handgun.
According to a press release from the Cambridge Police Department, officers were requested at Sidelines Sports Grill at approximately 2:45 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspicious person was also suspected of stealing a pistol the night before. The suspect was seen leaving the area as officers arrived, and was quickly located and questioned.
At that time, he fled from officers on foot, whereupon officers cautiously pursued him. As the suspect rounded the corner of a building and was out of sight of officers, a gunshot was heard, causing officers to discontinue the foot pursuit.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, who were called in for assistance, along with officers from the City of Isanti, Braham, the MN State Patrol, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was set up and Isanti County K-9 officer Maverick was brought in to initiate a search. Maverick subsequently air-scented the suspect, who was hidden in a small wooded area across the railroad tracks. Upon discovery, the suspect began to flee to the east again, at which time Maverick was deployed and quickly took the suspect to the ground, dragging him onto Railroad Ave.
Law enforcement took the suspect into custody without further incident. The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old James Leon Tranberg of Cambridge, was charged with felon convicted crime of violence - firearm or ammunition violation and dangerous weapons - reckless discharge of firearm within municipality.
