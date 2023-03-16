The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the Fish Lake Township triple homicide investigation that occurred on March 5, 2023. Kenneth George Koslowski, a 39-year-old North Branch resident, and relative of the victims, has been identified as the suspect in the case. Koslowski was found deceased in rural Dakota County the day before the homicides, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Forensic evidence has linked the gun used in Koslowski’s suicide to the one used at the scene of the triple homicide. Investigators have also determined that Koslowski was in the area during the time of the murders.
The investigation is still ongoing, with authorities focusing on possible motives and whether any other individuals were involved in the crime. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are conducting the investigation.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office has will provide further updates on the investigation as it progresses.
