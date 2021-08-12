A standoff at a North Branch Mobile Home Park late on Friday, Aug. 6 and dragging into the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 7 concluded with one suspect being taken into custody.
According to a press release from the North Branch Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, North Branch department officers were advised of a civil complaint over a vehicle in Countryside Estates. They learned that the male involved, 33-year-old Donalonte Jamar Wade, had two warrants for his arrest, with one being for 1st degree aggravated robbery and a second for Violation of No Contact Order.
At approximately 11:26 p.m., officers observed a vehicle owned by Wade at the mobile home. Through their investigation with the Chisago County Sheriffs Office, it was believed that Wade was in fact in the residence.
Also according to the press release, because of the seriousness of the warrants, the Chisago County ERU, which is comprised of the SWAT and CNT teams, was activated at approximately 12:40 a.m. After extensive attempts to gain compliance, SWAT was forced to use chemical munitions in an attempt to gain compliance. The female in the residence, who law enforcement had concerns for her safety, came outside and was detained, offered medical attention, which was declined.
Wade refused to come outside at which time the SWAT team was forced to enter the residence with the assistance of K-9 Stryker. Stryker located the male hiding in a bedroom and Wade was taken in to custody without further incident 8:53 a.m.
