My name is John Sutcliffe. I have lived in Nessel Township for 32 years with wife and sons and I am running for Chisago County Commissioner District 5.
I am the best person to be considered for the position. I have been a member of the Nessel Township board and currently am on the County board of adjustment and the planning commission for several years. I have worked with the departed County Commissioner, Mike Robinson on the land, planning, and roads issues in our county and northern townships.
I am self-employed and I’ve been running my own business for over 35 years in which my experience of roads land in the county makes me the best possible person for the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.