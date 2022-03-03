A couple years ago, Oliver Kaufmann and his brother Wyatt, fifth-graders at Cambridge-Isanti Intermediate School, wanted to try something new. They had finished the football season and were looking for a winter sport, when a friend of the twins suggested they join him in curling.
“I tried it out in Blaine and I thought that was really fun,” Oliver said. Now in their second year of play, the pair joins the rest of the Cambridge Curlers junior team in practice every Monday and Wednesday after school at the Cambridge Curling Club. Their dad Dave is glad that they have a winter sport to participate in and a much shorter drive.
“It’s crazy how much they’ve learned since they started,” Dave said.
For the uninitiated, curling is a precision sport played on ice, whereby a four-person team of players — or curlers — compete against another four-person team by sliding heavy stones down a rink toward a 12-foot house, or target, 150 feet away. According to Curling Canada, the stone is “helped” down the ice by teammates who sweep in front of it, either to aid in moving the rock closer to the target or to help change the trajectory of the curl — the rotation of the stone.
Each team has eight rocks to scoot down the ice. The team closest to center when all of the rocks are thrown wins the points for that round or “end.” After six to 10 ends have taken place, one of the two teams is the victor. In curling vernacular, competitions are called spiels, if they are held within clubs, or bonspiels, which are tournaments between clubs.
Close to two dozen kids make up the Cambridge junior curlers, with the youngest, Kenly Kaspar, being 8 years old. Emma Bellows, an 18-year-old who attends Cambridge-Isanti High School, figures she’s about one of the oldest in the group. At a recent bonspiel held in Bemidji, Emma won $100 for coming close to hitting the button, or the bull’s eye, of the target.
Clint McGovern, who has been curling for 12 years, started the group with Brian Netzer, who said he’s been curling “since about birth.” McGovern said the junior club came to fruition because so many kids seemed interested.
“We started about four years ago,” he said. “We saw so many kids that came to watch their folks curl that we thought maybe they wanted to try, too.”
Costs for the equipment is all handled in-house.
“Yeah, we don’t expect the kids to have to haul around a 42-pound stone,” McGovern said. Some young curlers do purchase curling shoes or shoe covers to help them better grip the ice.
For Oliver Kaufmann, curling is the perfect fit.
“I don’t really have good eye-hand coordination,” Oliver said, adding that he’s best at sweeping. “This is a little bit easier than something like hockey.”
Emily Kram, a 9th grader at CIHS, said she almost didn’t have a choice but to become a curler. “My great-grandpa, my great-grandma, grandma, grandpa, my aunts, uncles, cousins — they all curl.”
Emily’s siblings play hockey, but she missed the deadline to sign up. Now that she’s a curler, though, she doesn’t plan on switching to another sport.
“It’s fun. It’s no contact unlike hockey. I’m not good with pain,” she said, with a laugh.
That lack of contact is especially meaningful for Katelin Willits, who suffers from asthma. What is also meaningful for Katelin is the opportunity to engage with more well-known curlers, having had the chance to meet Olympian John Shuster at a Blaine bonspiel for lupus in 2014. Shuster led the 2018 Olympic curling team to a gold medal and has competed in five straight Olympic games. In the 2022 games in Beijing, he was one of the flag bearers in the opening ceremonies.
“How many kids can say they met their hero?” Katelin inquired. “I can.
“Most kids don’t get to meet people that they are influenced by, but when I met him, I knew I wanted to curl,” she said. Her parents have helped her learn how to curl. “It’s not something a lot of people know about, so I get a lot of one-on-one help.”
Susie Kaspar is mom to that 8-year-old curler Kenly and also 11-year-old Kyler, who is also a junior curler. Susie and her husband Jason are members of the Cambridge Curlers. Susie’s father, Tom Satrom, was one of the co-founders of the Cambridge Curlers back in December 1973. She said her kids have been coming to the curling club since they were babies, and she remembers coming to the club as a very small child. The couple and their children participated in a bonspiel recently.
“This is a great family activity,” she said. “Something we can do together for a long time.”
