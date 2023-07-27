The coat rack next to Judy Olson’s door holds so many Braham Pie Day medals she’s lost track of how many times she’s won grand champion. “I don’t know . . . a lot. I don’t keep track. Once things are done; they’re done for me. I’m over it.”
This year Braham will celebrate 33 years of being the “Homemade Pie Capital of Minnesota” when it hosts Pie Day on Aug. 4, and Judy’s family has been part of Pie Day for all 33 years. “My Mom won the very first Pie Day in 1989.” Though the official declaration of Pie Day was made by then-governor Rudy Perpich in 1990, Judy says the event started a year earlier inside a local furniture store.
“The first pie contest was held in a furniture store uptown. There were probably, I don’t know, ten entries maybe. A local ladies Homemakers Club were the judges and since then, it’s just grown by leaps and bounds.”
So has the Olson family’s wins at Pie Day. The love of baking was passed from mother to daughter and now Judy has passed the love of baking and winning tradition on to her 16-year-old great-granddaughter Kori Olson — who first entered a winning pie when she was seven years old. “We had to do a little recruiting the first year. I said you want to try a pie?” Kori agreed entering her first pie. “She’s game for anything.”
Kori shares Judy’s humble nature. Neither seems to keep track of their wins despite their success. When asked where Kori’s Pie Day medals are, she said, “I don’t know. I put them somewhere safe and now I can’t find them.”
Kori won her first Pie Day Grand Champion two years ago, beating out her great-grandmother for the title. But Judy says it’s not about the competition. “We don’t like to have competition. We just like to have the contribution, not the competition. We like the contribution and that’s what it’s all about — school and helping out.”
Helping out is what Pie Day is all about. Pie Day has been run on an all-volunteer basis for the past 33 years. “Everybody helps. It’s totally volunteers and it has grown so much,” says Judy. “It’s a donation of time and labor and hard work. You have to have people in the park cutting up all the pies. The pies are baked at the school. The men involved have their pickups that they load big trays of pies with to drive them from the school to the park, so they’re fresh.”
The proceeds earned from the day’s events goes to helping too. “The money goes to a fund called B.A.C.K., which is Braham Area Committee for Kids. The money goes mostly to school needs,” said Judy.
The History of Pie Day
Braham has been known for pie as far back as the 1930s and 40s when travelers from the Twin Cities looking for a shortcut to Duluth would drive on Highway 107 through the heart of town. They would stop at The Park Café for lunch or pie and coffee. Over time The Park Café became known for its fresh, homemade pies.
During Pie Day, between five and seven thousand people visit Braham. The volunteers will bake on average 800 pies in the week before. It is a monumental task for a town whose last census number showed 1,797 residents.
According to Tish Carlson, the Director of Pie Day and former Mayor of Braham, people come from all over the world for Pie Day.
“We bring alumni back because the Event Center does that school reunion the day after and a lot of people do come, but we get people from all over the world — different countries, different states.
“Last year at 8:30 in the morning I was on a radio station in North Carolina promoting Pie Day. We’ve got people that come from the UK and Germany. Last year we had a family from Philadelphia. Their last name was Braham and they found out there was a city named Braham. So they decided to come. We’ve had a school teacher here from Georgia that did a mathematical Pi Day in her classroom. But then heard that we have a day called Pie Day and she wanted to come and see what it was about and how she could incorporate some of the ideas in her classroom to celebrate Pi.”
There are a lot of moving parts to Pie Day and each year brings new challenges. This year with construction at the school the committee had to find a new commercial kitchen to bake the 800 pies.
“So the Event Center stepped up and is allowing us to rent their kitchen,” said Carlson. “But you know, the Event Center is busy all the time and we’re going to come in there four days and use their kitchen in the middle of their weddings and all this other stuff that are happening. It’s (Pie Day) kind of a well-oiled machine with some little kinks in it.”
Despite being a well-oiled machine, Carlson added it could always use more volunteers to bake and serve pies.
Prize Winning Pie
Judy scouts hundreds of recipes in cookbooks, and online trying to find a recipe that might win over this year’s Pie Day judges. “This,” Judy indicates a large stack of cookbooks, “usually sits right on my counter and so when I have time I start flipping through.”
Kori, like her grandmother, culls mostly through cookbooks. “I try to look up recipes. I have Pinterest and they don’t have very much. It’s just blueberry and strawberry, or a blueberry-strawberry mix. That’s all I see on Pinterest. None of these are what we’re looking for. We have found that you can make the best apple pie in the whole world and it probably won’t be a grand champion winner at Pie Day because they’re looking for something different from the normal.”
Together they’ll go through recipes, but each will decide which recipe they will compete with. “Part of entering contests is reading a recipe,” said Judy. “Being able to read recipes to say, this one isn’t going to work. Being able to read recipes and pick out what would be a good one is kind of a guessing game. It’s all up to the judges, if they like it or not. You’re at the mercy of the judges.”
When asked, Kori thought she would choose a different pie this year. “I like fruit and cream pies and ones with Graham Cracker or Oreo crust. That’s why I really like this salted dark chocolate pie.” Kori holds up a magazine recipe. “Because it adds an Oreo cookie sauce. That sounds good. Those are the kind of pies that I like.”
Bakers don’t need to create a new original recipe but Judy and Kori like to keep people guessing. “You don’t have to be original,” said Judy. “But we try to change things around and we never make the same pie twice.”
The other part is knowing how to make a good pie, and for Judy that starts with the crust. “That’s the foundation. If that’s not any good, then the rest of it’s not going to be as good as it should be either. So, the crust is probably the most important part of a whole pie.”
She’s become a self-made expert in making the perfect flaky crust. It is a process that she’s more than happy to share with others. “I did the demonstration at the state fair on pie crust. And I shared my recipe at the State Fair. I copied it and handed out slips. And the judge that was with me said, ‘are you sure you want to do this?’ And I said, ‘yes, I want everyone to be able to make a good pie crust.’”
Judy bakes every pie on the bottom rack of her oven on a bed of terracotta tiles that she bought at Menards. “I think they’re just bathroom tiles. You heat your oven to 400 degrees and the pie sits on top of them. It makes for a never soggy crust, which happens a lot in pies.”
That’s not her only tip. “After you put the crust in your pan before you fill it, put it in the refrigerator for 40 minutes and then in the freezer for 20 minutes, so it’s really cold and hard when it goes into the oven. That makes it not shrink around the edge.”
The judging is done “blind” so no one except the bakers knows whose pie is whose. Pies are judged solely on their merit.
Winning pies including Grand Champion go to the Pie Day auction. “People are very generous in bidding,” said Judy. Pies have been known to sell for a thousand dollars, according to Carlson. Judy’s Grand Champion Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan sold for over $600 the year she won.
After 33 years it’s easy to imagine an all-volunteer event losing momentum as the people who started it pass the torch, but Kori doesn’t think Pie Day will end. “I’m sure it will continue. I don’t, I don’t see why we’d ever stop.”
