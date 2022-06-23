Swenson running for Chisago County District 1

I am Jim Swenson, current two-term mayor of North Branch. I am changing course and running for the office of Chisago County Commissioner District 1- City of North Branch. I am energized by the incredible work that I have been a part of the last four years as your mayor, and I want to continue that work and advocate for North Branch residents at the county level. As a past city councilor and current mayor, I have six years’ worth of vast experiences as an elected city official who knows North Branch inside and out.
I have cultivated working relationships with our county commissioners and staff for several years. I have the knowledge and history with our great city to step into the position of county commissioner without missing a beat.
Under my leadership North Branch has been a steady source of economic growth in the county. In the past year, North Branch had an increase of $37 million in new investments/construction which represents 30% of the county’s overall growth in estimated market value. Just as I have done in North Branch, I am committed to a strategic, sustainable economic growth model at the county level. Likewise, I pledge to bring a new, improved, vision to the budgeting and taxation processes at the county level. I want to lead our county into a new era of responsible taxation, growth, and progress.
Lastly, I will continue to be a good listener. I attend numerous community events so that I can engage with citizens. I promise to always serve you with integrity, truth, and transparency.
I would be honored to have your vote for COUNTY COMMISSIONER District 1 on or before the primary election on Aug. 9. Please contact me at jimswenson56@gmail.com and on Facebook at Jim Swenson for County Commissioner.
