Current North Branch mayor Jim Swenson is once again officially the commissioner-elect for the Chisago County District 1 Commissioner seat after a requested recount yielded nearly the exact same results as the original general election-day count.
The recount was requested by losing candidate Tim MacMillan based on the initial results being only 17 votes apart. According to state statute, a losing candidate can request a publicly funded recount if the differential is less than one-half of one percent. In this case, it was .45%.
Based on recount totals supplied by Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer Bridgitte Konrad, the vote differential actually remained at 17, with both candidates picking up two additional votes - one each from Precinct A and another one each from Precinct C. Precinct B, which featured a mere one vote differential in favor of MacMillan, had the same number of votes for each candidate.
Additional information indicated both candidates challenged one different ballot in Precinct A.
According to Konrad, the Canvassing Board will reconvene on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. in room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center to review the challenged ballots and approve the recount information.
